LXP Industrial Trust (NYSE:LXP) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of LXP Industrial Trust (NYSE:LXP – Get Rating) in a research note published on Thursday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of LXP Industrial Trust from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $15.75.

LXP Industrial Trust stock traded up $0.31 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $16.01. The company had a trading volume of 246,951 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,523,671. LXP Industrial Trust has a fifty-two week low of $11.11 and a fifty-two week high of $16.10. The company has a current ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The company has a market cap of $4.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.89 and a beta of 0.64. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.80.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.00%. LXP Industrial Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.36%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of LXP. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of LXP Industrial Trust by 84.1% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 287,289 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,603,000 after purchasing an additional 131,277 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in LXP Industrial Trust by 42.5% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,506,952 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $18,008,000 after buying an additional 449,672 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd raised its stake in LXP Industrial Trust by 14.6% during the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 26,788 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $341,000 after buying an additional 3,421 shares during the last quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. raised its stake in LXP Industrial Trust by 0.5% during the third quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 249,542 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,182,000 after buying an additional 1,163 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in LXP Industrial Trust during the third quarter worth $69,000. Institutional investors own 99.83% of the company’s stock.

Lexington Realty Trust (NYSE: LXP) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns a portfolio of real estate assets consisting primarily of equity investments in single-tenant net-leased industrial properties across the United States. Lexington seeks to expand its industrial portfolio through build-to-suit transactions, sale-leaseback transactions and other transactions, including acquisitions.

