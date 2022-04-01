Tufton Capital Management Buys 1,270 Shares of Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS)

Tufton Capital Management boosted its stake in shares of Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS – Get Rating) by 12.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,220 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,270 shares during the period. Tufton Capital Management’s holdings in Pinterest were worth $407,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of PINS. Concord Wealth Partners increased its stake in Pinterest by 242.5% during the 3rd quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 354 shares during the period. Newton One Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Pinterest in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. FourThought Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Pinterest by 214.8% in the 4th quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 724 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 494 shares during the last quarter. Asset Dedication LLC increased its stake in shares of Pinterest by 94.6% in the 3rd quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 382 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Pinterest by 50.3% in the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 261 shares during the last quarter.

In related news, CFO Todd R. Morgenfeld sold 67,598 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.87, for a total value of $2,154,348.26. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Benjamin Silbermann sold 56,960 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.97, for a total value of $1,707,091.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 439,985 shares of company stock worth $12,604,557 over the last three months. 8.45% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on PINS shares. Loop Capital decreased their price target on Pinterest from $50.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Monday. Cleveland Research lowered Pinterest from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. Wolfe Research started coverage on Pinterest in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. They issued a “peer perform” rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America decreased their price target on Pinterest from $57.00 to $46.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered Pinterest from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $53.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $43.54.

Shares of NYSE:PINS traded up $0.10 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $24.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 309,036 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,318,170. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.72, a PEG ratio of 4.64 and a beta of 1.22. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $25.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $37.44. Pinterest, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $21.92 and a fifty-two week high of $88.83.

Pinterest (NYSE:PINS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $846.66 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $831.23 million. Pinterest had a return on equity of 13.74% and a net margin of 12.27%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.30 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Pinterest, Inc. will post 0.43 EPS for the current year.

Pinterest, Inc engages in the operation of a pinboard-style photo-sharing website. It allows users to create and manage theme-based image collections such as events, interests, and hobbies. The company was founded by Benjamin Silbermann, Paul C. Sciarra, and Evan Sharp in October 2008 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

