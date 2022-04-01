Tufton Capital Management Buys 375 Shares of Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX)

Tufton Capital Management grew its stake in shares of Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX – Get Rating) by 2.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,420 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 375 shares during the quarter. Tufton Capital Management’s holdings in Boston Scientific were worth $612,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Boston Scientific by 3.9% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 122,400,261 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $5,310,947,000 after purchasing an additional 4,557,618 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Boston Scientific during the fourth quarter worth about $152,629,000. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in shares of Boston Scientific by 86.3% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 5,651,568 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $245,219,000 after purchasing an additional 2,618,098 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its holdings in shares of Boston Scientific by 44.4% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 8,081,560 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $350,659,000 after purchasing an additional 2,483,000 shares during the period. Finally, FIL Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Boston Scientific by 54.0% during the third quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 6,206,437 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $269,297,000 after purchasing an additional 2,176,240 shares during the period. 89.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CFO Daniel J. Brennan sold 53,182 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.75, for a total value of $2,273,530.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Ian T. Meredith sold 6,588 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.68, for a total transaction of $287,763.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 103,254 shares of company stock worth $4,459,292. Insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BSX traded up $0.70 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $44.99. 190,051 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,179,742. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. Boston Scientific Co. has a 52-week low of $37.96 and a 52-week high of $46.28. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $43.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $42.83. The company has a market cap of $64.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 64.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.84.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The medical equipment provider reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $3.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.11 billion. Boston Scientific had a net margin of 8.63% and a return on equity of 14.43%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.23 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Boston Scientific Co. will post 1.76 EPS for the current year.

BSX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Boston Scientific from $53.00 to $51.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Boston Scientific from $52.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. SVB Leerink lowered their price objective on shares of Boston Scientific from $48.00 to $45.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. TheStreet lowered shares of Boston Scientific from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Boston Scientific in a report on Thursday, December 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $51.00 target price for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $49.20.

Boston Scientific Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for use in various interventional medical specialties worldwide. It operates through three segments: MedSurg, Rhythm and Neuro, and Cardiovascular. The company offers devices to diagnose and treat gastrointestinal and pulmonary conditions; devices to treat various urological and pelvic conditions; implantable cardioverter and implantable cardiac resynchronization therapy defibrillators; pacemakers and implantable cardiac resynchronization therapy pacemakers; and remote patient management systems.

