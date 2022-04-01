Klimatas 24 Hour Volume Reaches $42.00 (KTS)

Klimatas (KTS) traded 60.3% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on April 1st. In the last week, Klimatas has traded 108.6% higher against the US dollar. Klimatas has a market capitalization of $10,052.69 and $42.00 worth of Klimatas was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Klimatas coin can now be purchased for about $0.0139 or 0.00000030 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Klimatas alerts:

ESBC (ESBC) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0431 or 0.00000093 BTC.

Lobstex (LOBS) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0338 or 0.00000073 BTC.

Crypto Sports (CSPN) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0893 or 0.00000193 BTC.

Streamit Coin (STREAM) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Digiwage (WAGE) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Kalkulus (KLKS) traded 143.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000002 BTC.

About Klimatas

Klimatas is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Quark

hashing algorithm. Klimatas’ total supply is 1,575,256 coins and its circulating supply is 722,904 coins. The Reddit community for Klimatas is /r/Klimatas and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Klimatas is klimatas.com. Klimatas’ official Twitter account is @KlimatasCrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Klimatas is an innovative project, centered at bridging the gap between the blockchain technology and investors involved in making sure that the sustainable development goals are met. Klimatas believes that investors can make a whole lot of profit from investing in innovative projects that will in the long run aid the sustainable development goals. “

Buying and Selling Klimatas

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Klimatas directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Klimatas should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Klimatas using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Klimatas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Klimatas and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.