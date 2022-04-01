McKesson (NYSE:MCK) Earns Strong-Buy Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of McKesson (NYSE:MCK – Get Rating) in a report issued on Thursday morning. The firm issued a strong-buy rating on the stock.

MCK has been the subject of a number of other reports. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of McKesson from $245.00 to $303.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. TheStreet raised shares of McKesson from a d rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Barclays raised their price target on shares of McKesson from $270.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of McKesson from a buy rating to a hold rating and raised their price target for the stock from $262.00 to $270.00 in a research report on Friday, February 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Mizuho raised their price target on shares of McKesson from $250.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, McKesson has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $285.38.

MCK stock traded up $0.98 during trading on Thursday, reaching $307.11. The company had a trading volume of 8,116 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,218,645. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $278.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $242.06. The company has a market cap of $46.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.70. McKesson has a twelve month low of $180.41 and a twelve month high of $310.48.

McKesson ( NYSE:MCK Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported $6.15 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.38 by $0.77. The company had revenue of $68.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $66.63 billion. McKesson had a net margin of 0.55% and a negative return on equity of 1,931.18%. McKesson’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $4.60 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that McKesson will post 23.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 28th. McKesson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.15%.

In other news, EVP Tracy Faber sold 2,034 shares of McKesson stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $265.23, for a total transaction of $539,477.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.28% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. West Oak Capital LLC purchased a new stake in McKesson in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in McKesson in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Cornerstone Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in McKesson in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in McKesson during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in McKesson during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. 86.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About McKesson (Get Rating)

McKesson Corp. engages in the provision of supply chain management solutions, retail pharmacy, community oncology and specialty care, and healthcare information technology. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, International, Medical-Surgical Solutions, and Prescription Technology Solutions (RxTS).

