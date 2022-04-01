Manulife Financial (NYSE:MFC) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Manulife Financial (NYSE:MFC – Get Rating) (TSE:MFC) in a research report report published on Thursday. The firm issued a buy rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on the stock. CIBC lowered shares of Manulife Financial from a neutral rating to a sector underperform rating in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Manulife Financial from C$35.00 to C$37.00 in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research reissued a hold rating on shares of Manulife Financial in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. Desjardins lifted their target price on shares of Manulife Financial from C$29.00 to C$30.00 in a report on Monday, February 14th. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their target price on shares of Manulife Financial from C$29.00 to C$30.00 in a report on Friday, February 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $30.27.

Shares of NYSE:MFC traded down $0.01 during trading on Thursday, reaching $21.34. The stock had a trading volume of 380,438 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,447,175. Manulife Financial has a one year low of $17.66 and a one year high of $22.22. The company has a market capitalization of $41.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.52, a PEG ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.24. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.86.

Manulife Financial ( NYSE:MFC Get Rating ) (TSE:MFC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The financial services provider reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $17.14 billion during the quarter. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.57 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Manulife Financial will post 2.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 21st. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 23rd were paid a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 22nd. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.87%. This is a boost from Manulife Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. Manulife Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 36.62%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MFC. FMR LLC grew its stake in Manulife Financial by 26.7% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,705 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $130,000 after acquiring an additional 1,624 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Manulife Financial by 112.2% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,456,464 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $127,191,000 after purchasing an additional 3,413,140 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its stake in Manulife Financial by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 22,125 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $426,000 after purchasing an additional 645 shares during the last quarter. Fundamentun LLC acquired a new stake in Manulife Financial during the 3rd quarter worth $449,000. Finally, Galibier Capital Management Ltd. boosted its stake in Manulife Financial by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Galibier Capital Management Ltd. now owns 3,482,773 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $67,025,000 after purchasing an additional 48,432 shares during the last quarter. 46.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Manulife Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial products and services in Asia, Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through Wealth and Asset Management Businesses; Insurance and Annuity Products; And Corporate and Other segments. The Wealth and Asset Management Businesses segment provides mutual funds and exchange-traded funds, group retirement and savings products, and institutional asset management services through agents and brokers affiliated with the company, securities brokerage firms, and financial advisors pension plan consultants and banks.

