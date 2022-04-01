Molina Healthcare (NYSE:MOH) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Molina Healthcare (NYSE:MOH – Get Rating) in a report published on Thursday morning. The firm issued a strong-buy rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on MOH. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Molina Healthcare from $304.00 to $308.00 in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Molina Healthcare from $397.00 to $365.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Molina Healthcare from $345.00 to $360.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Molina Healthcare from $330.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Molina Healthcare from $365.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, February 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Molina Healthcare presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $323.40.

Get Molina Healthcare alerts:

Shares of MOH stock traded up $4.71 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $338.30. The stock had a trading volume of 6,044 shares, compared to its average volume of 624,833. Molina Healthcare has a 12-month low of $229.69 and a 12-month high of $347.62. The company has a market cap of $19.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 0.79. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $313.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $300.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91.

Molina Healthcare ( NYSE:MOH Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The company reported $2.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.82 by $0.06. Molina Healthcare had a return on equity of 32.76% and a net margin of 2.37%. The business had revenue of $7.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.13 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.51) earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Molina Healthcare will post 17.27 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Jeff D. Barlow sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $315.00, for a total transaction of $1,575,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Ronna Romney sold 195 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $313.21, for a total value of $61,075.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 5,986 shares of company stock worth $1,882,749 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.49% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Molina Healthcare in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Molina Healthcare in the third quarter valued at about $39,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Molina Healthcare during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Molina Healthcare by 35.8% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 326 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Molina Healthcare in the 4th quarter worth approximately $50,000. 93.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Molina Healthcare (Get Rating)

Molina Healthcare, Inc provides managed health care services to low-income families and individuals under the Medicaid and Medicare programs and through the state insurance marketplaces. It operates in four segments, Medicaid, Medicare, Marketplace, and Other. As of December 31, 2021, the company served the company served approximately 5.2 million members eligible for Medicaid, Medicare, and other government-sponsored healthcare programs in 18 states.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Molina Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Molina Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.