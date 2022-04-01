Markel (NYSE:MKL) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Markel (NYSE:MKL – Get Rating) in a report issued on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the insurance provider’s stock.

Separately, William Blair restated an outperform rating on shares of Markel in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $1,443.33.

MKL traded up $14.74 during trading on Thursday, reaching $1,489.98. The stock had a trading volume of 1,858 shares, compared to its average volume of 61,827. The stock has a market cap of $20.24 billion, a PE ratio of 8.35 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.65. Markel has a one year low of $1,138.00 and a one year high of $1,513.00. The business has a 50-day moving average of $1,306.27 and a 200-day moving average of $1,271.17.

Markel ( NYSE:MKL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The insurance provider reported $15.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $16.53 by ($0.82). The firm had revenue of $2.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.80 billion. Markel had a return on equity of 5.97% and a net margin of 18.88%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $15.83 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Markel will post 76.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Markel news, Director Steven A. Markel sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,486.02, for a total value of $2,229,030.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Anthony F. Markel sold 65 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,266.38, for a total transaction of $82,314.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 3,065 shares of company stock worth $4,529,920. 1.97% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MKL. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Markel by 20.8% in the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 58 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 10 shares during the period. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC raised its holdings in Markel by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 367 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $439,000 after purchasing an additional 11 shares in the last quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Markel by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC now owns 2,134 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,633,000 after purchasing an additional 11 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of Markel by 12.5% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 99 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $122,000 after buying an additional 11 shares during the period. Finally, Hilltop Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Markel by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Hilltop Holdings Inc. now owns 234 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $289,000 after buying an additional 12 shares in the last quarter. 77.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Markel Corporation, a diverse financial holding company, markets and underwrites specialty insurance products in the United States, Bermuda, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Canada, the Asia Pacific, and the Middle East. Its Insurance segment offers general and professional liability, personal lines, marine and energy, specialty programs, and workers' compensation insurance products; and property coverages that include fire, allied lines, and other specialized property coverages, including catastrophe-exposed property risks, such as earthquake and wind.

