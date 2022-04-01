National Asset Management Inc. Has $21.04 Million Stock Holdings in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

National Asset Management Inc. lessened its position in shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) by 1.7% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 128,594 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,280 shares during the quarter. Procter & Gamble accounts for about 0.6% of National Asset Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding. National Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $21,036,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in Procter & Gamble by 33.7% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 13,748,859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,922,090,000 after buying an additional 3,467,039 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its stake in Procter & Gamble by 89.0% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 5,034,651 shares of the company’s stock valued at $714,668,000 after buying an additional 2,370,989 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Procter & Gamble by 5.0% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 34,500,719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,655,181,000 after buying an additional 1,632,893 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its stake in Procter & Gamble by 76.4% in the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 3,691,042 shares of the company’s stock valued at $510,011,000 after buying an additional 1,598,612 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Freres Gestion S.A.S. lifted its stake in Procter & Gamble by 533.8% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Freres Gestion S.A.S. now owns 1,632,748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,123,000 after buying an additional 1,375,124 shares during the period. 63.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, insider Deborah P. Majoras sold 1,927 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.51, for a total value of $295,813.77. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Marc S. Pritchard sold 51,837 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.13, for a total value of $8,352,495.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 566,796 shares of company stock valued at $91,098,906 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com raised Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Procter & Gamble from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $163.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Procter & Gamble from $161.00 to $177.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Procter & Gamble from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $181.00 to $165.00 in a report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $160.64.

Shares of NYSE:PG traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $152.78. 46,442 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,407,113. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The company has a market cap of $369.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.00, a P/E/G ratio of 3.84 and a beta of 0.47. The Procter & Gamble Company has a one year low of $130.29 and a one year high of $165.35. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $155.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $151.66.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 19th. The company reported $1.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.01. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 31.99% and a net margin of 18.52%. The business had revenue of $20.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.34 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.64 earnings per share. Procter & Gamble’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Investors of record on Friday, January 21st were given a dividend of $0.8698 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 20th. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.28%. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 61.48%.

Procter & Gamble Co engages in the provision of branded consumer packaged goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty, Grooming, Health Care, Fabric & Home Care, and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers hair, skin, and personal care. The Grooming segment consists of shave care like female and male blades and razors, pre and post shave products, and appliances.

