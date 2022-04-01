StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Novartis (NYSE:NVS)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Novartis (NYSE:NVS – Get Rating) in a research report released on Thursday. The brokerage issued a strong-buy rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also commented on NVS. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Novartis from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $91.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Novartis in a research note on Monday, February 28th. They set a hold rating for the company. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Novartis in a research note on Monday, January 10th. They set a buy rating for the company. Societe Generale lowered their target price on shares of Novartis from CHF 107 to CHF 105 in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Bryan, Garnier & Co reissued a neutral rating and set a $85.00 target price (down from $115.00) on shares of Novartis in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $91.50.

Get Novartis alerts:

NYSE NVS traded down $0.17 on Thursday, hitting $87.58. 130,964 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,645,839. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.51. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $85.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $84.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $195.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.24, a P/E/G ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.55. Novartis has a 52-week low of $79.09 and a 52-week high of $95.17.

Novartis ( NYSE:NVS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.44 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $13.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.25 billion. Novartis had a return on equity of 24.57% and a net margin of 46.27%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.34 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Novartis will post 6.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 17th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 9th were issued a $1.175 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 8th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.36%. Novartis’s payout ratio is currently 20.28%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. City State Bank bought a new stake in shares of Novartis in the fourth quarter valued at about $78,000. Evergreen Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Novartis by 20.0% in the fourth quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 7,117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $623,000 after acquiring an additional 1,184 shares in the last quarter. BOKF NA raised its holdings in Novartis by 24.2% in the fourth quarter. BOKF NA now owns 41,121 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,597,000 after purchasing an additional 8,009 shares in the last quarter. apricus wealth LLC bought a new position in Novartis in the fourth quarter worth about $2,047,000. Finally, Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Novartis in the fourth quarter worth about $3,063,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.72% of the company’s stock.

About Novartis (Get Rating)

Novartis AG researches, develops, manufactures, and markets healthcare products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Innovative Medicines and Sandoz. The Innovative Medicines segment offers prescription medicines for patients and healthcare providers. It also provides ophthalmology, neuroscience, immunology, hepatology, dermatology, respiratory, cardiovascular, renal, and metabolism medicine products.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Novartis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Novartis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.