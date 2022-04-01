Scully Royalty Ltd. (NYSE:SRL) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Scully Royalty Ltd. (NYSE:SRL – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,600 shares, an increase of 33.3% from the February 28th total of 1,200 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 11,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.
Scully Royalty stock traded down $0.16 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $9.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 854 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,087. Scully Royalty has a 52-week low of $7.57 and a 52-week high of $16.35. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $9.07 and its 200 day moving average is $9.75. The company has a quick ratio of 6.82, a current ratio of 6.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.
The business also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 4th. Investors of record on Monday, February 21st were given a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 18th. This is an increase from Scully Royalty’s previous annual dividend of $0.06.
Scully Royalty Company Profile (Get Rating)
Scully Royalty Ltd. is a merchant bank company, which provides financial services and facilitates structured trade for corporations and institutions. It operates through the following segments: Iron Ore Royalty, Industrial Equity, Merkanti Holding, and All Other. The Iron Ore segment Royalty includes interest in an iron ore mine.
