Scully Royalty Ltd. (NYSE:SRL) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Scully Royalty Ltd. (NYSE:SRL – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,600 shares, an increase of 33.3% from the February 28th total of 1,200 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 11,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Scully Royalty stock traded down $0.16 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $9.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 854 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,087. Scully Royalty has a 52-week low of $7.57 and a 52-week high of $16.35. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $9.07 and its 200 day moving average is $9.75. The company has a quick ratio of 6.82, a current ratio of 6.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

The business also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 4th. Investors of record on Monday, February 21st were given a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 18th. This is an increase from Scully Royalty’s previous annual dividend of $0.06.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Scully Royalty stock. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in Scully Royalty Ltd. ( NYSE:SRL Get Rating ) by 14.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 144,313 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,760 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada owned approximately 0.97% of Scully Royalty worth $1,638,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors own 37.67% of the company’s stock.

Scully Royalty Ltd. is a merchant bank company, which provides financial services and facilitates structured trade for corporations and institutions. It operates through the following segments: Iron Ore Royalty, Industrial Equity, Merkanti Holding, and All Other. The Iron Ore segment Royalty includes interest in an iron ore mine.

