Tufton Capital Management Reduces Stock Position in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Tufton Capital Management lessened its stake in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) by 1.5% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 3,250 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 50 shares during the quarter. Tufton Capital Management’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $818,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Union Pacific during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Union Pacific during the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Union Pacific during the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 41.6% during the 4th quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 262 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kozak & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Union Pacific during the 3rd quarter valued at about $67,000. 77.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

UNP traded down $12.30 during trading on Friday, reaching $260.91. 268,019 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,620,984. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.62. Union Pacific Co. has a 12-month low of $195.68 and a 12-month high of $278.94. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $254.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $240.82. The company has a market cap of $166.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.00, a PEG ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.17.

Union Pacific ( NYSE:UNP Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 20th. The railroad operator reported $2.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.60 by $0.06. Union Pacific had a net margin of 29.92% and a return on equity of 44.50%. The business had revenue of $5.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.61 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.36 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Union Pacific Co. will post 11.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Union Pacific declared that its board has authorized a share repurchase plan on Thursday, February 3rd that allows the company to repurchase 100,000,000 shares. This repurchase authorization allows the railroad operator to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, February 28th were issued a $1.18 dividend. This represents a $4.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.81%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 25th. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.44%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on UNP. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $249.00 to $276.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Union Pacific from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $271.00 to $258.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. Stephens increased their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $257.00 to $278.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $236.00 to $257.00 in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $290.00 to $285.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $264.33.

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, and other agricultural users; petroleum, and liquid petroleum gases; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

