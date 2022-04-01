Tufton Capital Management Cuts Stock Position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA)

Tufton Capital Management lessened its holdings in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA – Get Rating) by 0.9% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 15,061 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 141 shares during the period. Tufton Capital Management’s holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust were worth $5,471,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in DIA. West Branch Capital LLC grew its holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 64.0% in the third quarter. West Branch Capital LLC now owns 82 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust in the third quarter valued at $34,000. Nvwm LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust in the third quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, First National Bank of South Miami acquired a new stake in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust in the fourth quarter valued at $48,000. 31.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust stock traded up $0.70 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $347.53. The stock had a trading volume of 346,098 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,672,894. SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust has a 1-year low of $322.68 and a 1-year high of $369.50. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $343.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $350.29.

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (the Trust) is a unit investment, which issues securities called trust units or units. The Trust seeks to provide investment results that, before expenses, generally correspond to the price and yields performance of the Dow Jones Industrial Average. The Dow Jones Industrial Average is an Index of 30 blue chip United States stocks.

