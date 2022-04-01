Angion Biomedica (NASDAQ:ANGN) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Angion Biomedica (NASDAQ:ANGN – Get Rating) posted its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.59) by $1.17, Fidelity Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $25.94 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.98 million. Angion Biomedica had a negative return on equity of 233.15% and a negative net margin of 3,474.84%.

Shares of Angion Biomedica stock traded up $0.12 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $2.24. 2,457 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 88,759. Angion Biomedica has a twelve month low of $1.71 and a twelve month high of $18.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $67.10 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.50. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.24.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BVF Inc. IL boosted its stake in shares of Angion Biomedica by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. BVF Inc. IL now owns 1,071,297 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,467,000 after purchasing an additional 34,797 shares during the last quarter. Park West Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Angion Biomedica by 3.5% in the third quarter. Park West Asset Management LLC now owns 1,041,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,178,000 after acquiring an additional 35,487 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Angion Biomedica by 262.2% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,017,866 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,945,000 after acquiring an additional 736,822 shares during the last quarter. Stonepine Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Angion Biomedica by 25.7% in the third quarter. Stonepine Capital Management LLC now owns 280,183 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,737,000 after acquiring an additional 57,347 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Angion Biomedica by 148.5% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 251,719 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,459,000 after acquiring an additional 150,429 shares during the last quarter. 23.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have weighed in on ANGN shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Angion Biomedica from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on Angion Biomedica from $15.00 to $8.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 10th.

Angion Biomedica Corp., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of small molecule therapeutics for acute organ injuries and fibrotic diseases. The company's lead product candidate is ANG-3777, a hepatocyte growth factor mimetic for acute kidney injury, acute lung injury, acute respiratory distress syndrome, central nervous system injuries, and heart injuries.

