Flotek Industries (NYSE:FTK) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.12 EPS

Flotek Industries (NYSE:FTK – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The oil and gas company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.12), Fidelity Earnings reports. Flotek Industries had a negative net margin of 74.08% and a negative return on equity of 97.44%. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.30) earnings per share.

Shares of FTK stock traded up $0.04 on Friday, reaching $1.30. 9,539 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,137,511. The stock has a market cap of $103.50 million, a PE ratio of -2.60 and a beta of 2.13. Flotek Industries has a one year low of $0.53 and a one year high of $2.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 2.61 and a quick ratio of 2.11. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $1.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.09.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Flotek Industries by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,036,321 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,170,000 after buying an additional 10,368 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its position in shares of Flotek Industries by 29.6% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 155,330 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $196,000 after buying an additional 35,500 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of Flotek Industries by 25.2% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 427,623 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $740,000 after buying an additional 86,196 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Flotek Industries during the fourth quarter worth about $175,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Flotek Industries during the fourth quarter worth about $181,000. Institutional investors own 41.27% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on FTK shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Flotek Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. StockNews.com started coverage on Flotek Industries in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock.

Flotek Industries, Inc is a technology-driven, specialty chemistry and data company that serves customers across industrial, commercial and consumer markets. It operates through the following segments: Chemistry Technologies and Data Analytics. The Chemistry Technologies segment develops, manufactures, packages, distributes delivers, and markets sanitizers and disinfectants for commercial, governmental and personal consumer use and also includes specialty chemistries and logistics which enable customers to improve efficiencies in the drilling and completion of well.

