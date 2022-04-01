Pactiv Evergreen Inc. (NASDAQ:PTVE) Insider Eric Wulf Purchases 10,000 Shares

Pactiv Evergreen Inc. (NASDAQ:PTVE – Get Rating) insider Eric Wulf purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 1st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $10.00 per share, for a total transaction of $100,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of NASDAQ PTVE traded up $0.21 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $10.27. The stock had a trading volume of 3,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 205,766. The firm has a market cap of $1.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 83.83 and a beta of 2.44. Pactiv Evergreen Inc. has a twelve month low of $8.71 and a twelve month high of $16.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.34, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 2.27. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $10.12 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.79.

Pactiv Evergreen (NASDAQ:PTVE – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.29. Pactiv Evergreen had a net margin of 0.42% and a return on equity of 14.22%. The company had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.47 billion. Equities analysts forecast that Pactiv Evergreen Inc. will post 0.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 4th were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 3rd. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.89%. Pactiv Evergreen’s payout ratio is presently 333.33%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on PTVE shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Pactiv Evergreen from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of Pactiv Evergreen from $16.00 to $14.00 in a report on Monday, February 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Pactiv Evergreen from $15.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Pactiv Evergreen from $16.00 to $11.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.38.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Rubric Capital Management LP increased its stake in Pactiv Evergreen by 8.8% during the 3rd quarter. Rubric Capital Management LP now owns 4,080,586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,089,000 after purchasing an additional 330,586 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in Pactiv Evergreen by 68.6% during the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 715,982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,079,000 after purchasing an additional 291,316 shares in the last quarter. CastleKnight Management LP bought a new stake in Pactiv Evergreen during the 4th quarter valued at $3,386,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in Pactiv Evergreen by 94.4% during the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 217,793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,726,000 after purchasing an additional 105,768 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new stake in Pactiv Evergreen during the 4th quarter valued at $1,012,000. Institutional investors own 22.29% of the company’s stock.

Pactiv Evergreen Inc manufactures and distributes fresh foodservice and food merchandising products, and fresh beverage cartons in North America. It operates through three segments: Foodservice, Food Merchandising, and Beverage Merchandising. The Foodservice segment offers food containers, hot and cold cups, lids, dinnerware, tableware, service ware, and other products.

