StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Myers Industries (NYSE:MYE)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Myers Industries (NYSE:MYE – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Thursday. The firm issued a buy rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Myers Industries from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th.

Shares of Myers Industries stock traded down $0.33 on Thursday, hitting $21.27. 717 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 115,205. The company has a fifty day moving average of $17.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of $19.37. The company has a market capitalization of $771.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.97 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 0.95. Myers Industries has a one year low of $15.82 and a one year high of $23.63.

Myers Industries ( NYSE:MYE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The industrial products company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.02. Myers Industries had a return on equity of 17.42% and a net margin of 4.40%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.11 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Myers Industries will post 1.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 17th will be paid a $0.135 dividend. This represents a $0.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 16th. Myers Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.70%.

In related news, Director Frederic Jack Liebau, Jr. acquired 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 15th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $18.42 per share, with a total value of $92,100.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.97% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Myers Industries during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,752,000. Barclays PLC increased its position in shares of Myers Industries by 63.4% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 47,171 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $944,000 after acquiring an additional 18,298 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Myers Industries by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,736,819 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $114,794,000 after acquiring an additional 132,845 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Myers Industries by 9.0% during the fourth quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,680,065 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $33,618,000 after acquiring an additional 138,455 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in shares of Myers Industries by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 45,721 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $915,000 after acquiring an additional 937 shares during the last quarter. 90.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Myers Industries Company Profile

Myers Industries, Inc engages in distribution of tire service supplies in Ohio. It operates through The Material Handling and Distribution segments. The Material Handling segment offers pallets, small parts bins, bulk shipping containers, OEM parts, storage, organization, and custom plastic products; injection molded, rotationally molded or blow molded products, consumer fuel containers and tanks for water, fuel, and waste handling.

