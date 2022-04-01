Mplx (NYSE:MPLX) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Mplx (NYSE:MPLX – Get Rating) in a report released on Thursday. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the pipeline company’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Barclays raised their price objective on Mplx from $34.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Mplx from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Mplx from $32.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Mplx from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on Mplx from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Mplx currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $35.38.

Shares of Mplx stock traded up $0.32 during trading on Thursday, reaching $33.50. The company had a trading volume of 70,279 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,425,653. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 0.45. Mplx has a fifty-two week low of $24.90 and a fifty-two week high of $34.58. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $32.63 and its 200-day moving average is $30.88. The company has a market cap of $34.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.79 and a beta of 1.69.

Mplx ( NYSE:MPLX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The pipeline company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.03. Mplx had a return on equity of 25.66% and a net margin of 30.69%. The firm had revenue of $2.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.45 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.63 earnings per share. Mplx’s quarterly revenue was up 21.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Mplx will post 3.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 14th. Investors of record on Friday, February 4th were given a $0.705 dividend. This represents a $2.82 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 3rd. Mplx’s dividend payout ratio is currently 98.60%.

In related news, COO Gregory Scott Floerke sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.20, for a total transaction of $83,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Frank M. Semple sold 28,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.00, for a total value of $924,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in Mplx during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its stake in Mplx by 33.1% during the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 25,000 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 6,215 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in Mplx during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its holdings in Mplx by 171.7% during the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 959 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 606 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PSI Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Mplx in the third quarter worth approximately $30,000. 89.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MPLX LP engages in the operation of midstream energy infrastructure and logistics assets, and distribution fuels services. It operates through the Logistics and Storage (L&S) and Gathering and Processing (G&P) segments. The Logistics and Storage segment transports, stores, distributes, and markets crude oil, asphalt, refined petroleum products, and water.

