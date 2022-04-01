Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group (NYSE:MUFG) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group (NYSE:MUFG – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Thursday. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the stock.

Separately, Bank of America upgraded shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th.

Get Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group alerts:

Shares of NYSE:MUFG traded up $0.11 during trading on Thursday, hitting $6.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 375,388 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,753,849. Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group has a fifty-two week low of $5.15 and a fifty-two week high of $6.78. The company has a market capitalization of $80.15 billion, a PE ratio of 7.22, a P/E/G ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.98, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.94. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $6.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.93.

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group ( NYSE:MUFG Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group had a net margin of 20.96% and a return on equity of 6.36%. The firm had revenue of $12.36 billion for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts expect that Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group will post 0.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC increased its stake in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group by 3.5% in the third quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 54,052 shares of the company’s stock valued at $321,000 after purchasing an additional 1,821 shares during the last quarter. RNC Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. RNC Capital Management LLC now owns 54,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $295,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC raised its stake in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 157,073 shares of the company’s stock worth $858,000 after acquiring an additional 2,128 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group by 2.7% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 83,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $494,000 after acquiring an additional 2,218 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group by 12.4% during the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 20,394 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,000 after purchasing an additional 2,250 shares during the last quarter. 12.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc, a bank holding company, provides financial services in Japan, the United States, and Asia/Oceania. The company's Retail & Commercial Banking Business Group segment offers commercial banking, trust banking, and securities products and services to retail, and small and medium-sized enterprise customers.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.