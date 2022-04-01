MSC Industrial Direct (NYSE:MSM) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of MSC Industrial Direct (NYSE:MSM – Get Rating) in a research note released on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of MSC Industrial Direct from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, MSC Industrial Direct has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $100.71.

MSM stock traded up $0.18 on Thursday, hitting $85.39. 13,018 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 477,195. MSC Industrial Direct has a 12-month low of $74.20 and a 12-month high of $96.23. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $80.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $82.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 2.30. The stock has a market cap of $4.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.54 and a beta of 1.04.

MSC Industrial Direct ( NYSE:MSM Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 30th. The industrial products company reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.06. MSC Industrial Direct had a return on equity of 24.06% and a net margin of 7.37%. The business had revenue of $862.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $856.03 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.03 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that MSC Industrial Direct will post 5.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 26th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 12th will be issued a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 11th. MSC Industrial Direct’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 68.81%.

In related news, EVP Steven N. Baruch sold 15,188 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.95, for a total transaction of $1,275,032.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 28.28% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MSM. Huntington National Bank boosted its position in MSC Industrial Direct by 401.3% in the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 376 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 301 shares in the last quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. purchased a new stake in MSC Industrial Direct during the fourth quarter worth $42,000. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in MSC Industrial Direct by 71.7% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 539 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. James Reed Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in MSC Industrial Direct during the fourth quarter valued at $81,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd purchased a new position in MSC Industrial Direct in the fourth quarter valued at $84,000. Institutional investors own 75.61% of the company’s stock.

About MSC Industrial Direct

MSC Industrial Direct Co, Inc engages in the distribution of metalworking and maintenance, repair, and operations products and services to manufacturing companies. Its products include cutting tools, measuring instruments, tooling components, metalworking, fasteners, flat stock, raw materials, abrasives, machinery hand and power tools, safety and janitorial supplies, plumbing supplies, materials handling products, power transmission components, and electrical supplies.

