People’s United Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBCT) Shares Purchased by ARGI Investment Services LLC

ARGI Investment Services LLC raised its position in People’s United Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBCT – Get Rating) by 7.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 298,381 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,017 shares during the quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC’s holdings in People’s United Financial were worth $5,317,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of People’s United Financial during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its stake in People’s United Financial by 51.0% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,875 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 633 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its stake in People’s United Financial by 37.3% in the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 3,352 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 910 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its holdings in People’s United Financial by 80.7% in the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 4,346 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 1,941 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Addison Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of People’s United Financial during the 3rd quarter worth about $90,000. Institutional investors own 71.81% of the company’s stock.

In other People’s United Financial news, President Jeffrey J. Tengel sold 302,634 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.78, for a total value of $5,986,100.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of PBCT traded down $0.24 on Friday, reaching $19.75. 2,535,394 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,354,734. The firm has a market cap of $8.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.49 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.89. People’s United Financial, Inc. has a 12 month low of $15.18 and a 12 month high of $21.98. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $20.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.90.

People’s United Financial (NASDAQ:PBCT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The bank reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.05. People’s United Financial had a return on equity of 8.51% and a net margin of 30.32%. The firm had revenue of $461.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $472.60 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.35 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 17.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that People’s United Financial, Inc. will post 1.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 1st were paid a $0.183 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, January 31st. This represents a $0.73 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.71%. This is a positive change from People’s United Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. People’s United Financial’s payout ratio is currently 52.90%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on PBCT. StockNews.com assumed coverage on People’s United Financial in a research note on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised People’s United Financial from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 28th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on People’s United Financial from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on People’s United Financial from $21.00 to $22.75 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, December 6th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.75.

People’s United Financial, Inc is a bank and financial holding company, which engages in the commercial banking, retail and business banking, and wealth management services to individual, corporate, and municipal customers. It operates through the Commercial Banking and Retail Banking segments. The Commercial Banking segment offers commercial real estate lending, middle market and business banking, mortgage warehouse and asset-based lending, and the equipment financing operations.

