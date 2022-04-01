H.B. Fuller (NYSE:FUL) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of H.B. Fuller (NYSE:FUL – Get Rating) in a report issued on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the specialty chemicals company’s stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Robert W. Baird began coverage on shares of H.B. Fuller in a research report on Friday, March 25th. They issued a hold rating and a $85.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of H.B. Fuller from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $75.00 to $73.00 in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Seaport Res Ptn restated a buy rating on shares of H.B. Fuller in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of H.B. Fuller from $80.00 to $72.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Monday. Finally, Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of H.B. Fuller from $80.00 to $75.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 25th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $74.83.

Shares of NYSE:FUL traded up $0.39 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $66.46. 2,046 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 391,796. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $68.64 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $71.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.53 billion, a PE ratio of 19.72 and a beta of 1.75. H.B. Fuller has a 12 month low of $59.17 and a 12 month high of $81.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.87.

H.B. Fuller ( NYSE:FUL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 23rd. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $856.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $817.92 million. H.B. Fuller had a net margin of 5.39% and a return on equity of 12.40%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.66 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that H.B. Fuller will post 4.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 9th were given a $0.168 dividend. This is a boost from H.B. Fuller’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. This represents a $0.67 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 8th. H.B. Fuller’s payout ratio is currently 20.00%.

In related news, VP Traci L. Jensen sold 23,099 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.13, for a total value of $1,643,031.87. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 4.69% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Castleview Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of H.B. Fuller in the 4th quarter valued at about $127,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of H.B. Fuller by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 7,179 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $581,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its stake in shares of H.B. Fuller by 15.2% during the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 44,080 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $3,570,000 after acquiring an additional 5,817 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in shares of H.B. Fuller by 130.0% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 56,816 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $3,668,000 after acquiring an additional 32,111 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG increased its position in shares of H.B. Fuller by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 47,819 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $3,873,000 after buying an additional 1,228 shares during the period. 94.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

H.B. Fuller Company, together with its subsidiaries, formulates, manufactures, and markets adhesives, sealants, coatings, polymers, tapes, encapsulants, additives, and other specialty chemical products worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Hygiene, Health and Consumable Adhesives; Engineering Adhesives; and Construction Adhesives.

