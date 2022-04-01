HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA (ETR:HLE) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA (ETR:HLEGet Rating) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the ten analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is €61.22 ($67.27).

A number of brokerages have weighed in on HLE. Warburg Research set a €60.00 ($65.93) price target on shares of HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA in a report on Friday, January 14th. Nord/LB set a €60.96 ($66.99) price target on shares of HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €60.00 ($65.93) price objective on shares of HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €60.00 ($65.93) price objective on shares of HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €70.00 ($76.92) price objective on shares of HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th.

ETR HLE traded down €0.26 ($0.29) on Friday, reaching €58.24 ($64.00). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 106,741 shares, compared to its average volume of 158,303. HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA has a twelve month low of €44.24 ($48.62) and a twelve month high of €68.72 ($75.52). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 54.49, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 2.04. The stock has a market cap of $6.47 billion and a PE ratio of 16.41. The firm’s 50 day moving average is €59.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is €60.60.

About HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA (Get Rating)

HELLA GmbH & Co KGaA, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells lighting and electronic components and systems for automotive industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Automotive, Aftermarket, and Special Applications. The Automotive segment offers headlamps, rear combination lamps, car body and interior lighting products, and radomes; and body electronics, energy management, lighting electronics, and steering solutions, as well as driver assistance systems and components, including sensors and engine compartment actuators.

