Brokerages Set Pegasystems Inc. (NASDAQ:PEGA) PT at $133.22

Shares of Pegasystems Inc. (NASDAQ:PEGA – Get Rating) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the twelve brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $133.22.

Several research firms have issued reports on PEGA. StockNews.com lowered shares of Pegasystems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered Pegasystems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 26th. TheStreet downgraded Pegasystems from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Wedbush lowered their price objective on Pegasystems from $155.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Macquarie cut their target price on Pegasystems from $150.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 18th.

In other news, CFO Kenneth Stillwell sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.76, for a total value of $100,760.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 50.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of PEGA. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Pegasystems during the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,643,000. Foxhaven Asset Management LP increased its stake in shares of Pegasystems by 20.4% in the third quarter. Foxhaven Asset Management LP now owns 1,347,696 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $171,292,000 after buying an additional 228,231 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Pegasystems by 6.6% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,886,329 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $239,753,000 after buying an additional 116,834 shares during the last quarter. Southpoint Capital Advisors LP grew its holdings in Pegasystems by 10.0% during the 3rd quarter. Southpoint Capital Advisors LP now owns 1,100,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $139,810,000 after acquiring an additional 100,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Pegasystems in the 3rd quarter valued at about $10,888,000. Institutional investors own 47.55% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:PEGA traded down $0.30 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $80.35. 16,049 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 497,734. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -100.44 and a beta of 1.17. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $86.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $106.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. Pegasystems has a 12 month low of $71.61 and a 12 month high of $143.66.

Pegasystems (NASDAQ:PEGA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The technology company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $316.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $342.86 million. Pegasystems had a negative return on equity of 16.51% and a negative net margin of 5.20%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.05) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Pegasystems will post -0.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 31st. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.15%. Pegasystems’s dividend payout ratio is currently -15.00%.

Pegasystems Company Profile (Get Rating)

Pegasystems, Inc engages in the development, market, license, and support of software, which allows organizations to build, deploy, and change enterprise applications. Its product Pega Infinity helps connect enterprises to their customers in real-time across channels, streamline business operations, and adapt to meet changing requirements.

