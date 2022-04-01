Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.64 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG – Get Rating) to post earnings per share of $0.64 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have provided estimates for Graco’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.69 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.60. Graco posted earnings of $0.58 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 10.3%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Graco will report full year earnings of $2.75 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.60 to $3.10. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $2.99 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.71 to $3.60. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Graco.

Graco (NYSE:GGG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 31st. The industrial products company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $539.62 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $522.60 million. Graco had a net margin of 22.13% and a return on equity of 27.74%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.61 earnings per share.

Several brokerages recently commented on GGG. William Blair raised shares of Graco from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Graco in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Graco in a research report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $81.50.

GGG stock traded up $0.74 on Friday, hitting $70.46. 15,445 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 656,442. Graco has a twelve month low of $66.41 and a twelve month high of $81.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 2.69 and a quick ratio of 1.94. The business’s fifty day moving average is $70.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $74.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.72.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 4th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 14th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.19%. Graco’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.33%.

In other news, CFO David M. Lowe sold 28,001 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.70, for a total value of $1,979,670.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 3.52% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Graco by 1.1% in the third quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 12,077 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $845,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the period. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Graco by 51.7% in the fourth quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. now owns 408 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its holdings in Graco by 16.6% in the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 999 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $81,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Cardinal Capital Management raised its holdings in Graco by 0.7% in the third quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 21,800 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,525,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Finally, M&T Bank Corp raised its holdings in Graco by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 23,637 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,905,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.49% of the company’s stock.

Graco Inc designs, manufactures, and markets systems and equipment used to move, measure, control, dispense, and spray fluid and powder materials worldwide. The company's Industrial segment offers proportioning systems to spray polyurethane foam and polyurea coatings; equipment that pumps, meters, mixes and dispenses sealant, adhesive, and composite materials; and gel-coat equipment, chop and wet-out systems, resin transfer molding systems and applicators, and precision dispensing solutions.

