Litecoin Cash (LCC) Price Down 7% This Week

Litecoin Cash (LCC) traded down 2.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on April 1st. Litecoin Cash has a market capitalization of $5.78 million and approximately $425.00 worth of Litecoin Cash was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Litecoin Cash coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0077 or 0.00000017 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Litecoin Cash has traded down 7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XinFin Network (XDC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000284 BTC.

RSK Smart Bitcoin (RBTC) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $46,156.51 or 0.99854793 BTC.

Measurable Data Token (MDT) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0595 or 0.00000129 BTC.

Fusion (FSN) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00001198 BTC.

Safe Haven (SHA) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Manna (MANNA) traded down 11.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Bitcoin Atom (BCA) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0425 or 0.00000092 BTC.

TigerCash (TCH) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0080 or 0.00000017 BTC.

Alt.Estate token (ALT) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bean Cash (BITB) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Litecoin Cash Profile

Litecoin Cash is a PoW + Hive coin that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. Litecoin Cash’s total supply is 754,208,919 coins. The Reddit community for Litecoin Cash is /r/LCCofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Litecoin Cash’s official website is litecoinca.sh . Litecoin Cash’s official Twitter account is @LitecoinFork and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Litecoin Cash was forked from Litecoin on 18 Feb 2018 at block 1371111, with a 10:1 Claim Ratio. For every 1 LTC held at the fork block, LTC holders could claim 10 LCC. After the fork block, Litecoin Cash switched to SHA256 proof-of-work hashes. This enables a new use for previously obsolete Bitcoin mining hardware.It’s also the world’s first blockchain to utilize HiveMine. The Hive, agent-based mining system, requires no specialised hardware.It's centered around the concept of worker bees, which can be created by any LCC holder, who then becomes a beekeeper. Once mature, worker bees have a finite lifespan during which they live inside the blockchain and help to secure it by minting blocks. Beekeepers will earn rewards whenever one of their bees mints a block. “

Litecoin Cash Coin Trading

