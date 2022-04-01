Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on DE. Jefferies Financial Group restated a buy rating and issued a $450.00 target price on shares of Deere & Company in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Oppenheimer increased their target price on Deere & Company from $425.00 to $432.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. DA Davidson increased their price objective on Deere & Company from $400.00 to $455.00 in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Deere & Company from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $412.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, February 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Deere & Company in a report on Friday, March 11th. They set an overweight rating and a $455.00 price objective for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $439.06.

Shares of DE traded down $0.89 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $414.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 31,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,261,255. The business has a fifty day moving average of $386.09 and a 200 day moving average of $364.12. The company has a market cap of $127.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.99. Deere & Company has a 1 year low of $320.50 and a 1 year high of $437.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84.

Deere & Company ( NYSE:DE Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 18th. The industrial products company reported $2.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.28 by $0.64. The company had revenue of $8.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.28 billion. Deere & Company had a return on equity of 33.65% and a net margin of 12.69%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.87 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Deere & Company will post 22.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be given a $1.05 dividend. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.28%.

In other Deere & Company news, insider Rajesh Kalathur sold 32,391 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $400.00, for a total transaction of $12,956,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Pentz Markwart Von sold 18,364 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $393.00, for a total transaction of $7,217,052.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. CWA Asset Management Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 5.6% in the third quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 30,170 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $10,109,000 after acquiring an additional 1,608 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 11.5% in the third quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 96,152 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $32,218,000 after purchasing an additional 9,891 shares in the last quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 100,733 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $34,547,000 after purchasing an additional 372 shares in the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co increased its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 11.0% in the third quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 12,060 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,040,000 after purchasing an additional 1,194 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 7.0% in the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 133,602 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $44,772,000 after purchasing an additional 8,755 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.28% of the company’s stock.

About Deere & Company

Deere & Co engages in the manufacture and distribution of equipment used in agriculture, construction, forestry and turf care. It operates through the following segments: Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment focuses on the distribution and manufacture of a full line of agriculture and turf equipment and related service parts.

