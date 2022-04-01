Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX – Get Rating) in a research note published on Thursday. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $97.00 to $96.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $100.00 to $106.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Wolfe Research lifted their price target on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $110.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $100.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $118.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $103.85.

Get Raytheon Technologies alerts:

RTX stock traded up $0.11 during trading on Thursday, hitting $99.18. 79,966 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,753,543. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $96.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $90.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. Raytheon Technologies has a 1 year low of $76.07 and a 1 year high of $104.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $147.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.55, a PEG ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.25.

Raytheon Technologies ( NYSE:RTX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The company reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $17.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.28 billion. Raytheon Technologies had a net margin of 6.00% and a return on equity of 8.78%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.74 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Raytheon Technologies will post 4.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Raytheon Technologies declared that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Tuesday, December 7th that permits the company to repurchase $6.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to buy up to 4.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 24th. Investors of record on Friday, February 25th were issued a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 24th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.06%. Raytheon Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 79.38%.

In other Raytheon Technologies news, EVP Michael R. Dumais sold 7,443 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.45, for a total transaction of $755,092.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Wesley D. Kremer sold 15,083 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.92, for a total value of $1,416,595.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 34,749 shares of company stock worth $3,344,416 in the last 90 days. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in RTX. Shore Point Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Fortis Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Raytheon Technologies in the third quarter worth about $32,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. acquired a new stake in Raytheon Technologies in the third quarter worth about $35,000. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI acquired a new stake in Raytheon Technologies in the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Bellwether Advisors LLC increased its position in Raytheon Technologies by 72.0% in the third quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC now owns 466 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.57% of the company’s stock.

Raytheon Technologies Company Profile (Get Rating)

Raytheon Technologies Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Raytheon Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Raytheon Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.