Midwest Heritage Bank FSB Purchases New Shares in Schwab 1-5 Year Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHJ)

Midwest Heritage Bank FSB purchased a new stake in Schwab 1-5 Year Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHJ – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 39,301 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,987,000. Schwab 1-5 Year Corporate Bond ETF makes up about 1.9% of Midwest Heritage Bank FSB’s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest holding.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. First National Corp MA ADV purchased a new stake in Schwab 1-5 Year Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $1,671,000. National Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Schwab 1-5 Year Corporate Bond ETF by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 54,289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,745,000 after purchasing an additional 2,758 shares during the period. TAP Consulting LLC bought a new position in Schwab 1-5 Year Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $2,618,000. Marshall Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Schwab 1-5 Year Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $336,000. Finally, Strategic Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Schwab 1-5 Year Corporate Bond ETF by 16.8% in the 4th quarter. Strategic Asset Management LLC now owns 7,472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $378,000 after purchasing an additional 1,073 shares during the period.

Get Schwab 1-5 Year Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:SCHJ traded down $0.12 during trading on Friday, reaching $48.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 130,942. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $49.22 and a 200-day moving average of $50.16. Schwab 1-5 Year Corporate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $48.31 and a 12 month high of $51.45.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHJ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab 1-5 Year Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHJ – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab 1-5 Year Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab 1-5 Year Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.