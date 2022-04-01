Midwest Heritage Bank FSB Acquires New Position in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAE)

Midwest Heritage Bank FSB acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAE – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 168,646 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,614,000. Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF makes up about 4.5% of Midwest Heritage Bank FSB’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Private Ocean LLC grew its position in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF by 2.7% in the third quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 14,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $385,000 after acquiring an additional 378 shares in the last quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. grew its position in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF by 102.3% in the second quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 1,058 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 535 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management grew its position in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF by 10.5% in the third quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 6,841 shares of the company’s stock worth $186,000 after acquiring an additional 650 shares in the last quarter. Asset Dedication LLC bought a new stake in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI lifted its stake in shares of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF by 12.4% in the third quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI now owns 9,317 shares of the company’s stock worth $254,000 after buying an additional 1,030 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF stock traded up $0.39 on Friday, reaching $26.63. The stock had a trading volume of 150 shares, compared to its average volume of 351,232. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $26.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.19. Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF has a fifty-two week low of $23.92 and a fifty-two week high of $30.62.

