Midwest Heritage Bank FSB Purchases New Shares in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:FALN)

Midwest Heritage Bank FSB purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:FALN – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 39,022 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,169,000. iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF makes up approximately 1.1% of Midwest Heritage Bank FSB’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest position.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FALN. Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF by 328.4% during the fourth quarter. Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC now owns 3,813,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,990,000 after purchasing an additional 2,923,313 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF by 63.8% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,340,473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,080,000 after buying an additional 1,301,633 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its stake in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF by 89.3% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 2,398,595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,886,000 after buying an additional 1,131,576 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF by 22.5% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 5,042,978 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,844,000 after buying an additional 925,233 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Preferred LLC purchased a new position in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at $23,494,000.

NASDAQ:FALN traded down $0.10 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $27.66. 20,307 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,894,024. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $27.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $29.24. iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $27.04 and a 1 year high of $30.44.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.096 per share. This is a boost from iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.09. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 1st. This represents a $1.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.16%.

