NiSource (NYSE:NI) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Evercore ISI upgraded NiSource from an in-line rating to an outperform rating and increased their price target for the stock from $27.00 to $30.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. UBS Group downgraded NiSource from a buy rating to a neutral rating and increased their price target for the stock from $29.00 to $31.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded NiSource from a c rating to a b- rating in a report on Monday, December 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $30.33.

NYSE:NI traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $31.81. 114,753 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,423,404. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 0.31. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60. NiSource has a one year low of $23.48 and a one year high of $31.99. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $26.93.

NiSource ( NYSE:NI Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The utilities provider reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.37 billion. NiSource had a return on equity of 11.61% and a net margin of 11.94%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.34 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that NiSource will post 1.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 29th will be paid a $0.235 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 28th. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.96%. NiSource’s dividend payout ratio is presently 71.76%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NI. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of NiSource by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 75,006 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,071,000 after purchasing an additional 365 shares during the period. Gilbert & Cook Inc. grew its stake in NiSource by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 12,037 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $332,000 after buying an additional 392 shares in the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System grew its stake in NiSource by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 98,906 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,731,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in NiSource by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 15,927 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $440,000 after buying an additional 406 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its stake in NiSource by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 24,871 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $603,000 after buying an additional 420 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.85% of the company’s stock.

NiSource, Inc is a holding company, which engages in energy solutions. Through its subsidiaries, it provides natural gas, electricity, and other products and services. It operates through the following segments: Gas Distribution Operations and Electric Operations. The Gas Distribution Operations segment focuses on natural gas service and transportation for residential, commercial, and industrial customers.

