Matthews International (NASDAQ:MATW) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Matthews International (NASDAQ:MATW – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Matthews International from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $39.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd.

Shares of NASDAQ:MATW traded up $0.35 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $32.71. 4,484 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 117,586. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 2.01. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $33.66 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $35.12. The company has a market capitalization of $1.03 billion, a PE ratio of -67.65 and a beta of 1.12. Matthews International has a 52-week low of $31.42 and a 52-week high of $43.75.

Matthews International ( NASDAQ:MATW Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Matthews International had a negative net margin of 0.88% and a positive return on equity of 16.91%. The company had revenue of $438.58 million for the quarter. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.68 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Matthews International will post 3.14 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 21st. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 7th were paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 4th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.69%. Matthews International’s dividend payout ratio is presently -183.33%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. US Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Matthews International during the 3rd quarter worth about $48,000. Allegheny Financial Group LTD purchased a new stake in Matthews International in the 4th quarter worth $112,000. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC raised its stake in Matthews International by 33.6% in the 3rd quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 3,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,000 after purchasing an additional 956 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Matthews International during the 3rd quarter valued at about $145,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of Matthews International by 23.5% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $157,000 after acquiring an additional 830 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.38% of the company’s stock.

Matthews International Corporation provides brand solutions, memorialization products, and industrial technologies worldwide. It operates through three segments: SGK Brand Solutions, Memorialization, and Industrial Technologies. The SGK Brand solutions segment provides brand management, pre-media services, printing plates and cylinders, engineered products, imaging services, digital asset management, merchandising display systems, and marketing and design services for the consumer goods and retail industries.

