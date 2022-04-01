Mercer International (NASDAQ:MERC) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Mercer International (NASDAQ:MERC – Get Rating) (TSE:MRI.U) in a report released on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on MERC. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Mercer International from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Mercer International from a strong sell rating to a buy rating and set a $14.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, February 4th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Mercer International from $12.50 to $16.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on Mercer International from $15.00 to $16.50 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $15.00.

Mercer International stock traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $13.97. The stock had a trading volume of 6,882 shares, compared to its average volume of 264,901. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $13.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.96. Mercer International has a 12 month low of $9.51 and a 12 month high of $18.14. The company has a current ratio of 3.76, a quick ratio of 2.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78. The company has a market capitalization of $922.54 million, a P/E ratio of 5.41 and a beta of 1.63.

Mercer International ( NASDAQ:MERC Get Rating ) (TSE:MRI.U) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 17th. The basic materials company reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.16. Mercer International had a return on equity of 31.28% and a net margin of 9.48%. The firm had revenue of $518.96 million during the quarter. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.20) EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Mercer International will post 2.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 6th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.075 per share. This is an increase from Mercer International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 29th. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.15%. Mercer International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 11.67%.

In other news, major shareholder Peter R. Kellogg acquired 7,700 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 7th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $12.76 per share, for a total transaction of $98,252.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Merrion Investment Management Co LLC raised its holdings in shares of Mercer International by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter. Merrion Investment Management Co LLC now owns 423,309 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,906,000 after buying an additional 27,544 shares in the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new position in Mercer International in the third quarter worth $440,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Mercer International during the 3rd quarter valued at about $286,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of Mercer International by 87.7% during the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 112,902 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,354,000 after acquiring an additional 52,741 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in shares of Mercer International by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 59,296 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $711,000 after buying an additional 3,161 shares in the last quarter. 74.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Mercer International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells northern bleached softwood kraft (NBSK) pulp in Europe, the United States, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Pulp and Wood Products. It also generates and sells green energy produced from biomass cogeneration power plant to third party utilities.

