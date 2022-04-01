MKS Instruments (NASDAQ:MKSI) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of MKS Instruments (NASDAQ:MKSI – Get Rating) in a research report released on Thursday. The firm issued a buy rating on the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on MKSI. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on MKS Instruments from $225.00 to $200.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 28th. KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of MKS Instruments in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. They issued a sector weight rating for the company. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on shares of MKS Instruments from $215.00 to $185.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of MKS Instruments from a hold rating to a strong sell rating and set a $127.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Finally, Citigroup upgraded MKS Instruments from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $190.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, MKS Instruments currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $200.33.

Shares of NASDAQ:MKSI traded down $8.29 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $141.71. 51,305 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 532,505. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 3.41 and a current ratio of 4.66. MKS Instruments has a one year low of $135.56 and a one year high of $199.44. The company has a market cap of $7.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.32 and a beta of 1.46. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $150.64 and a 200 day moving average of $155.73.

MKS Instruments ( NASDAQ:MKSI Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $3.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.86 by $0.16. MKS Instruments had a net margin of 18.69% and a return on equity of 23.69%. The business had revenue of $763.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $760.33 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.34 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that MKS Instruments will post 11.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 11th. Investors of record on Monday, February 28th were paid a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 25th. MKS Instruments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.89%.

In related news, Director Elizabeth Mora sold 300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.99, for a total transaction of $44,997.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MKSI. Optimum Investment Advisors increased its holdings in shares of MKS Instruments by 8.1% during the fourth quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 2,325 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $405,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC lifted its position in MKS Instruments by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 9,968 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,736,000 after acquiring an additional 333 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in MKS Instruments during the 4th quarter valued at about $112,508,000. JustInvest LLC increased its holdings in shares of MKS Instruments by 40.9% in the fourth quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 6,427 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,119,000 after purchasing an additional 1,865 shares during the period. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of MKS Instruments by 469.7% in the fourth quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 692,650 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $120,639,000 after purchasing an additional 571,074 shares during the last quarter. 94.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MKS Instruments, Inc provides instruments, systems, subsystems and process control solutions to measure, control, power, monitor, and analyze parameters of manufacturing processes to improve process performance and productivity for its customers. It operates through the following segments: Vacuum & Analysis, Light & Motion and Equipment & Solutions.

