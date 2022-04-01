Charter Trust Co. Reduces Stake in Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV)

Charter Trust Co. lowered its holdings in Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV – Get Rating) by 3.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,701 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 270 shares during the quarter. Charter Trust Co.’s holdings in Dover were worth $1,581,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dover in the 4th quarter valued at about $4,798,000. National Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Dover by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,380 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,341,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares during the period. Dearborn Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dover in the 4th quarter valued at about $469,000. One Charles Private Wealth Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dover in the 4th quarter valued at about $218,000. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its position in Dover by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 36,287 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,590,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on DOV shares. Barclays increased their price objective on Dover from $185.00 to $206.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut Dover from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $160.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. Oppenheimer raised Dover from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $205.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, January 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on Dover from $187.00 to $178.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised Dover from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $165.00 to $184.00 in a report on Monday, December 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $186.46.

In related news, VP Anthony K. Kosinski sold 3,287 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.43, for a total value of $504,324.41. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, CEO Richard J. Tobin sold 31,515 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.91, for a total value of $4,945,018.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.97% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Dover stock traded up $1.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $157.95. 13,063 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 808,024. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $159.63 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $166.57. The company has a market capitalization of $22.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.30, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.41. Dover Co. has a 12-month low of $135.68 and a 12-month high of $184.04.

Dover (NYSE:DOV – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The industrial products company reported $1.78 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.66 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $1.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.92 billion. Dover had a return on equity of 28.99% and a net margin of 14.21%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.55 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Dover Co. will post 8.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 28th were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 25th. Dover’s payout ratio is 25.87%.

Dover Corp. engages in the manufacture of equipment, components, and specialty systems. The firm also provides supporting engineering, testing, and other similar services. It operates through the following segments: Engineered Products, Fueling Solutions, Imaging and Identification, Pumps and Process Solutions, and Refrigeration and Food Equipment.

