Charter Trust Co. Purchases 1,397 Shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

Charter Trust Co. lifted its position in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) by 14.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,157 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,397 shares during the quarter. Charter Trust Co.’s holdings in Accenture were worth $4,625,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. ARGI Investment Services LLC boosted its position in Accenture by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC now owns 2,563 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,063,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Accenture by 111.1% in the 4th quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 76 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Arcus Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in Accenture by 34.3% in the 4th quarter. Arcus Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,139 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $472,000 after purchasing an additional 291 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Accenture in the 4th quarter valued at $99,943,000. Finally, National Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Accenture by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,367 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $4,509,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.33% of the company’s stock.

In other Accenture news, CFO Kathleen R. Mcclure sold 1,646 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $352.79, for a total transaction of $580,692.34. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jean-Marc Ollagnier sold 6,250 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $353.42, for a total value of $2,208,875.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 30,046 shares of company stock valued at $10,551,684. Insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

NYSE ACN traded down $1.23 on Friday, reaching $337.23. 2,752,646 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,822,001. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $327.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $349.62. The company has a market cap of $213.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.99, a P/E/G ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 1.24. Accenture plc has a 12 month low of $276.07 and a 12 month high of $417.37.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 17th. The information technology services provider reported $2.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.37 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $15.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.67 billion. Accenture had a return on equity of 31.16% and a net margin of 11.28%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 24.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.03 EPS. Research analysts predict that Accenture plc will post 10.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 14th will be given a dividend of $0.97 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 13th. This represents a $3.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.15%. Accenture’s payout ratio is 39.11%.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Accenture from $433.00 to $368.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 18th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on Accenture from $410.00 to $350.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on Accenture from $440.00 to $368.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Accenture from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $323.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Accenture from $400.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $382.03.

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, interactive, and technology and operations services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management, intelligent automation comprises robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents, and liquid application management services, as well as program, project, and service management services; strategy consulting services; critical data elements, data management and governance, data platform and architecture, product-based organization and skills, business adoption, and value realization services; engineering, and research and development digitization; smart connected product design and development; product platform engineering and modernization; product as-a-service enablement; products related to production and operations; autonomous robotics systems; the digital transformation of capital projects; and digital industrial workforce solutions.

