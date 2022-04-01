Charter Trust Co. Sells 200 Shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Charter Trust Co. trimmed its position in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) by 0.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 88,486 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 200 shares during the period. United Parcel Service accounts for 1.6% of Charter Trust Co.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Charter Trust Co.’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $18,966,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in United Parcel Service by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 11,175,249 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,029,020,000 after purchasing an additional 295,726 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its holdings in United Parcel Service by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 8,459,757 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,540,515,000 after purchasing an additional 219,836 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in United Parcel Service by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 8,365,455 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,523,349,000 after purchasing an additional 207,310 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 6,396,636 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,164,827,000 after acquiring an additional 150,239 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 6,342,644 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,155,001,000 after acquiring an additional 54,938 shares during the last quarter. 56.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE UPS traded down $7.39 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $207.07. The stock had a trading volume of 196,758 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,159,329. The business’s 50 day moving average is $213.17 and its 200-day moving average is $206.21. The company has a market cap of $180.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.60, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.11. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 52 week low of $166.66 and a 52 week high of $233.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39.

United Parcel Service ( NYSE:UPS Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The transportation company reported $3.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.11 by $0.48. The firm had revenue of $27.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.07 billion. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 13.25% and a return on equity of 96.17%. The business’s revenue was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.66 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 12.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 22nd were given a dividend of $1.52 per share. This is an increase from United Parcel Service’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.02. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 18th. This represents a $6.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.94%. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio is 41.39%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on UPS. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $243.00 target price on shares of United Parcel Service in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded shares of United Parcel Service from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $191.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of United Parcel Service in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a $200.00 price target on shares of United Parcel Service in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, United Parcel Service presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $237.75.

In other news, insider Laura J. Lane sold 6,988 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.28, for a total value of $1,455,460.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Juan R. Perez sold 12,996 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.54, for a total transaction of $2,905,125.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 29,558 shares of company stock worth $6,491,514. 0.12% of the stock is owned by insiders.

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, transportation, logistics, and related services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

