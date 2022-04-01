Charter Trust Co. Sells 251 Shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Charter Trust Co. cut its stake in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) by 1.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 18,676 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 251 shares during the quarter. Charter Trust Co.’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $6,711,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 100.8% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 4,210,345 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,491,346,000 after buying an additional 2,113,096 shares during the last quarter. BlueSpruce Investments LP bought a new position in shares of Mastercard in the third quarter valued at about $602,624,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Mastercard in the fourth quarter valued at about $574,844,000. Polen Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 24.1% in the third quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 7,642,367 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,657,098,000 after buying an additional 1,484,878 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 27.2% in the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 5,587,241 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,007,608,000 after buying an additional 1,195,525 shares during the last quarter. 73.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Mastercard alerts:

Shares of Mastercard stock traded up $6.26 on Friday, reaching $363.64. 82,429 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,915,293. Mastercard Incorporated has a one year low of $305.61 and a one year high of $401.50. The company has a market capitalization of $355.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.80, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78. The company has a 50-day moving average of $357.27 and a 200 day moving average of $352.33.

Mastercard ( NYSE:MA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The credit services provider reported $2.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.19 by $0.16. Mastercard had a return on equity of 122.90% and a net margin of 46.00%. The company had revenue of $5.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.17 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.64 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 26.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Mastercard Incorporated will post 10.29 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.49 per share. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 7th. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.37%.

In other news, insider Craig Vosburg sold 1,561 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $365.00, for a total transaction of $569,765.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 155,060 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $377.50, for a total value of $58,535,150.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 482,051 shares of company stock worth $181,949,746. Company insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Mastercard from $448.00 to $449.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 28th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Mastercard in a research report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Wedbush decreased their target price on Mastercard from $400.00 to $380.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Raymond James decreased their target price on Mastercard from $453.00 to $447.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on Mastercard from $455.00 to $430.00 in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Mastercard has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $429.20.

Mastercard Profile (Get Rating)

Mastercard, Inc operates as a technology company. The firm engages in the payments industry that connects consumers, financial institutions, merchants, governments and business. It offers payment solutions for the development and implementation of credit, debit, prepaid, commercial and payment programs.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Mastercard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mastercard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.