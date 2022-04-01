Roubaix Capital LLC Makes New $2.25 Million Investment in Paragon 28 Inc (NYSE:FNA)

Roubaix Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Paragon 28 Inc (NYSE:FNA – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm purchased 127,238 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,251,000.
Separately, Strs Ohio acquired a new position in shares of Paragon 28 during the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. Institutional investors own 1.82% of the company’s stock.
Shares of FNA stock traded up $1.12 on Friday, hitting $17.86. 971 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 148,091. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 4.10 and a current ratio of 5.29. Paragon 28 Inc has a one year low of $12.84 and a one year high of $25.41. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $16.15.
About Paragon 28 (Get Rating)
Paragon 28 Inc is a medical device company exclusively focused on the foot and ankle orthopedic market. Paragon 28 Inc is based in ENGLEWOOD, Colo.
