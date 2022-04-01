Roubaix Capital LLC Makes New $2.25 Million Investment in Paragon 28 Inc (NYSE:FNA)

Roubaix Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Paragon 28 Inc (NYSE:FNA – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm purchased 127,238 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,251,000.

Separately, Strs Ohio acquired a new position in shares of Paragon 28 during the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. Institutional investors own 1.82% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FNA stock traded up $1.12 on Friday, hitting $17.86. 971 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 148,091. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 4.10 and a current ratio of 5.29. Paragon 28 Inc has a one year low of $12.84 and a one year high of $25.41. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $16.15.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on FNA shares. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on Paragon 28 from $25.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Bank of America lowered their price target on Paragon 28 from $30.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised Paragon 28 from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on Paragon 28 from $25.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on Paragon 28 from $31.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $25.38.

Paragon 28 Inc is a medical device company exclusively focused on the foot and ankle orthopedic market. Paragon 28 Inc is based in ENGLEWOOD, Colo.

