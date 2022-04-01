ATCO (OTCMKTS:ACLLF) Shares Pass Above 50 Day Moving Average of $33.13

ATCO Ltd. (OTCMKTS:ACLLF – Get Rating) crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $33.13 and traded as high as $36.18. ATCO shares last traded at $34.48, with a volume of 4,466 shares.
The stock has a fifty day moving average of $33.20 and a 200-day moving average of $32.94.
About ATCO (OTCMKTS:ACLLF)
