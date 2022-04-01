ATCO (OTCMKTS:ACLLF) Shares Pass Above 50 Day Moving Average of $33.13

ATCO Ltd. (OTCMKTS:ACLLF – Get Rating) crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $33.13 and traded as high as $36.18. ATCO shares last traded at $34.48, with a volume of 4,466 shares.

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $33.20 and a 200-day moving average of $32.94.

Get ATCO alerts:

About ATCO (OTCMKTS:ACLLF)

ATCO Ltd. engages in the structures and logistics, utilities and ports & transportation logistics business. It operates through the following segments: Structures & Logistics, Electricity, Pipelines & Liquids, Neltume Ports and Corporate & Other. The Structures & Logistics segment provides workforce housing, innovative modular facilities, construction, site support services, and logistics and operations management.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for ATCO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ATCO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.