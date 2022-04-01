International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Thursday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the specialty chemicals company’s stock.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. UBS Group reduced their price target on International Flavors & Fragrances from $187.00 to $185.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Barclays cut their target price on International Flavors & Fragrances from $127.00 to $121.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on International Flavors & Fragrances from $188.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Berenberg Bank downgraded International Flavors & Fragrances from a buy rating to a hold rating and cut their target price for the company from $165.00 to $144.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on International Flavors & Fragrances in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. They set a buy rating and a $180.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, International Flavors & Fragrances presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $157.70.

Shares of IFF stock traded up $2.50 during trading on Thursday, reaching $133.83. 59,232 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,707,136. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $129.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $139.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.09 billion, a PE ratio of 130.03, a PEG ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 1.04. International Flavors & Fragrances has a twelve month low of $113.40 and a twelve month high of $157.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

International Flavors & Fragrances ( NYSE:IFF Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $3.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.96 billion. International Flavors & Fragrances had a return on equity of 6.37% and a net margin of 2.32%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.32 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that International Flavors & Fragrances will post 5.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.79 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 24th. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.36%. International Flavors & Fragrances’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 312.87%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 74.3% in the fourth quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 176 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the period. First Personal Financial Services acquired a new stake in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Achmea Investment Management B.V. acquired a new stake in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances in the third quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Steward Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. 88.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

International Flavors & Fragrances, Inc engages in the manufacture and supply of flavors and fragrances used in the food, beverage, personal care, and household products industries. It operates through the following segments: Taste and Scent. The Taste segment is sold to the food and beverage industries for use in consumer products such as prepared foods, beverages, dairy, food, and sweet products.

