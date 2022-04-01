StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Interpublic Group of Companies (NYSE:IPG)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Interpublic Group of Companies (NYSE:IPG – Get Rating) in a research note released on Thursday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the business services provider’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on IPG. Bank of America cut shares of Interpublic Group of Companies from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and set a $32.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Argus upgraded shares of Interpublic Group of Companies from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $41.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, March 21st. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Interpublic Group of Companies from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Barclays lowered shares of Interpublic Group of Companies from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and cut their price target for the stock from $47.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Monday, March 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $39.90.

Shares of Interpublic Group of Companies stock traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $35.41. The stock had a trading volume of 129,290 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,178,972. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $35.69 and its 200 day moving average is $36.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.95 billion, a PE ratio of 14.83, a PEG ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 1.01. Interpublic Group of Companies has a twelve month low of $27.89 and a twelve month high of $39.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81.

Interpublic Group of Companies ( NYSE:IPG Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The business services provider reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $2.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.51 billion. Interpublic Group of Companies had a net margin of 9.30% and a return on equity of 32.29%. Interpublic Group of Companies’s quarterly revenue was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.86 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Interpublic Group of Companies will post 2.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Interpublic Group of Companies announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback program on Thursday, February 10th that allows the company to buyback $400.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the business services provider to repurchase up to 2.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 1st were issued a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 28th. This is a boost from Interpublic Group of Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.28%. Interpublic Group of Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.54%.

In other news, CAO Christopher F. Carroll sold 38,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.03, for a total transaction of $1,369,140.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Andrew Bonzani sold 34,195 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.51, for a total transaction of $1,214,264.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 76,417 shares of company stock worth $2,734,172. Corporate insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of IPG. Disciplined Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Interpublic Group of Companies during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Core Alternative Capital purchased a new stake in Interpublic Group of Companies during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Oakworth Capital Inc. lifted its stake in Interpublic Group of Companies by 390.2% during the third quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 1,005 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management lifted its position in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies by 6.2% in the third quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 10,109 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 590 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton lifted its position in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies by 159.8% in the fourth quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 1,299 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 799 shares in the last quarter. 99.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc provides advertising and marketing services worldwide. It operates in two segments, Integrated Agency Networks (IAN) and IPG DXTRA. The company offers consumer advertising, digital marketing, communications planning and media buying, public relations, and specialized communications disciplines, as well as data science services.

