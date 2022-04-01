Cuentas Inc. (NASDAQ:CUEN) Short Interest Down 26.4% in March

Cuentas Inc. (NASDAQ:CUEN – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 24,000 shares, a drop of 26.4% from the February 28th total of 32,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 404,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days. Currently, 0.4% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Cuentas by 47.4% during the 4th quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 32,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 10,333 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Cuentas in the second quarter valued at $151,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Cuentas in the fourth quarter valued at $44,000. Morgan Stanley acquired a new position in Cuentas in the third quarter valued at $103,000. Finally, Platform Technology Partners grew its position in Cuentas by 126.7% during the third quarter. Platform Technology Partners now owns 95,219 shares of the company’s stock worth $275,000 after buying an additional 53,219 shares during the period. 3.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CUEN stock traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $1.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 100 shares, compared to its average volume of 428,473. Cuentas has a 52-week low of $0.80 and a 52-week high of $9.25. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.86.

Cuentas, Inc is a financial technology company, which focuses on the business of using proprietary technology to provide e-banking and e-commerce services delivering mobile banking, online banking, prepaid debit and digital content services to the unbanked, underbanked and underserved communities. It operates through the Telecommunications and General Purpose Reloadable Cards segments.

