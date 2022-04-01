StockNews.com Begins Coverage on James Hardie Industries (NYSE:JHX)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of James Hardie Industries (NYSE:JHX – Get Rating) in a report released on Thursday morning. The firm issued a buy rating on the construction company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on JHX. Morgan Stanley lowered James Hardie Industries from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. CLSA raised James Hardie Industries from an underperform rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, February 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $45.00.

Get James Hardie Industries alerts:

NYSE:JHX traded down $0.32 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $29.83. 528 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 58,734. The company has a market capitalization of $13.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.68 and a beta of 1.36. The business has a 50 day moving average of $32.93 and a 200 day moving average of $36.77. James Hardie Industries has a 1-year low of $29.74 and a 1-year high of $41.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 0.97.

James Hardie Industries ( NYSE:JHX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 6th. The construction company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. James Hardie Industries had a net margin of 14.62% and a return on equity of 46.86%. The firm had revenue of $900.00 million during the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that James Hardie Industries will post 1.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in JHX. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new stake in James Hardie Industries during the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Ellevest Inc. lifted its position in James Hardie Industries by 119.0% in the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,305 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 709 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its position in James Hardie Industries by 19.5% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,581 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 258 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new stake in James Hardie Industries in the third quarter worth approximately $61,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of James Hardie Industries by 18.9% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,286 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 363 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.59% of the company’s stock.

James Hardie Industries Company Profile (Get Rating)

James Hardie Industries plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells fiber cement, fiber gypsum, and cement bonded building products for interior and exterior building construction applications primarily in the United States, Australia, Europe, New Zealand, the Philippines, and Canada.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for James Hardie Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for James Hardie Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.