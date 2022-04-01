Kadant (NYSE:KAI) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Kadant (NYSE:KAI – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning. The firm issued a buy rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Kadant from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd.

Get Kadant alerts:

NYSE KAI traded up $2.31 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $196.50. The company had a trading volume of 79 shares, compared to its average volume of 40,025. Kadant has a fifty-two week low of $163.17 and a fifty-two week high of $240.47. The stock has a market cap of $2.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.25, a P/E/G ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 1.30. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $201.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $214.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Kadant ( NYSE:KAI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The industrial products company reported $2.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.99 by $0.32. The firm had revenue of $218.52 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $215.09 million. Kadant had a net margin of 10.69% and a return on equity of 16.81%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.54 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Kadant will post 8.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 11th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. This is a positive change from Kadant’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 12th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.53%. Kadant’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.87%.

In other Kadant news, Director Thomas C. Leonard sold 252 shares of Kadant stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $226.72, for a total transaction of $57,133.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Stacy D. Krause sold 1,415 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total value of $283,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 3,147 shares of company stock valued at $636,133. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Kadant in the third quarter worth about $1,021,000. RMB Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Kadant by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC now owns 60,214 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $12,290,000 after acquiring an additional 1,214 shares in the last quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. raised its position in shares of Kadant by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 43,985 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $8,977,000 after acquiring an additional 738 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in Kadant by 53.3% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,498 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $510,000 after buying an additional 868 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in Kadant during the 3rd quarter valued at about $244,000. 97.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Kadant Company Profile (Get Rating)

Kadant Inc supplies technologies and engineered systems worldwide. It operates through three segments: Flow Control, Industrial Processing, and Material Handling. The Flow Control segment develops, manufactures, and markets fluid-handling systems and equipment, such as rotary joints, syphons, turbulator bars, expansion joints, and engineered steam and condensate systems; and doctoring, cleaning, and filtration systems and related consumables, consisting of doctor systems and holders, doctor blades, shower and fabric-conditioning systems, formation systems, and water-filtration systems.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Kadant Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kadant and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.