Internet Initiative Japan (OTCMKTS:IIJIY) Stock Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $36.03

Internet Initiative Japan Inc. (OTCMKTS:IIJIY – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $36.03 and traded as low as $33.59. Internet Initiative Japan shares last traded at $34.10, with a volume of 558 shares.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Internet Initiative Japan from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday.

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $31.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of $36.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.20.

Internet Initiative Japan Inc provides Internet connectivity, WAN, outsourcing, systems integration, and network-related equipment sales services in Japan. It operates through two segments, Network Services and Systems Integration Business, and ATM Operation Business. The company offers mobile communication and remote access/telework services; WAN/network services, including SDN, multi cloud network, closed connection, internet VPN, SEIL, remote access, and wireless LAN; leased line and broadband services; IIJ DNS platform, and domain name registration and maintenance services; IIJ access ID management, dial-up access, and IIJ IPv6 fiber access services; and security solutions for network, mail, Web, endpoint, ID management and authentication, and security assesment/consulting.

