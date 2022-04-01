DIRTT Environmental Solutions Ltd. (NASDAQ:DRTT) Short Interest Update

DIRTT Environmental Solutions Ltd. (NASDAQ:DRTT – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 759,500 shares, a decline of 19.6% from the February 28th total of 944,800 shares. Currently, 1.2% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 58,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 12.9 days.

DRTT stock traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $1.33. The stock had a trading volume of 1,927 shares, compared to its average volume of 48,827. The firm has a market cap of $113.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.16 and a beta of 2.52. The business has a 50-day moving average of $1.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.25. DIRTT Environmental Solutions has a 52-week low of $1.35 and a 52-week high of $4.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 2.80 and a quick ratio of 2.30.

DIRTT Environmental Solutions (NASDAQ:DRTT – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by ($0.10). DIRTT Environmental Solutions had a negative return on equity of 60.94% and a negative net margin of 36.36%. The company had revenue of $42.93 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.20 million. Research analysts predict that DIRTT Environmental Solutions will post -0.4 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have weighed in on DRTT shares. National Bankshares lowered their price objective on DIRTT Environmental Solutions from $3.25 to $2.75 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded DIRTT Environmental Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Industrial Alliance Securities upgraded DIRTT Environmental Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their target price for the company from C$1.65 to C$2.00 in a report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, National Bank Financial decreased their target price on DIRTT Environmental Solutions from $3.25 to $2.75 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $3.06.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of DIRTT Environmental Solutions in the fourth quarter worth $62,000. Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in shares of DIRTT Environmental Solutions by 31.6% in the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 353,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $770,000 after acquiring an additional 84,812 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in shares of DIRTT Environmental Solutions by 25.0% in the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 4,661,437 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,162,000 after acquiring an additional 932,612 shares during the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of DIRTT Environmental Solutions during the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Sphinx Trading LP purchased a new stake in shares of DIRTT Environmental Solutions during the fourth quarter valued at $360,000. 89.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DIRTT Environmental Solutions Ltd. engages in the manufacturing of customized interiors. It produces products by using three dimensional design, configuration and manufacturing software, and in-house manufacturing of its prefabricated interior construction solutions. The firm uses its proprietary ICE software to design, manufacture and install fully customized interior environments.

