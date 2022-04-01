Safran (OTCMKTS:SAFRF) Shares Pass Below 200 Day Moving Average of $124.08

Safran SA (OTCMKTS:SAFRF – Get Rating) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $124.08 and traded as low as $116.33. Safran shares last traded at $116.33, with a volume of 1,225 shares traded.
The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $120.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $124.01.
About Safran (OTCMKTS:SAFRF)
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Safran (SAFRF)
- Basset Furniture Industries Insider Buys Shares In Q1
- The Top 3 Stocks to Buy in April
- Should You Take a Shot on Sportsman’s Warehouse?
- PVH Corp Stock May Be Turning Around
- 4 Best Grocery Store Stocks to Add to Your Portfolio in April 2022
Receive News & Ratings for Safran Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Safran and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.