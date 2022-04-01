Roubaix Capital LLC Buys 58,240 Shares of Unifi, Inc. (NYSE:UFI)

Roubaix Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Unifi, Inc. (NYSE:UFI – Get Rating) by 57.7% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 159,104 shares of the textile maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 58,240 shares during the quarter. Unifi makes up 2.2% of Roubaix Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Roubaix Capital LLC’s holdings in Unifi were worth $3,683,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Unifi during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,407,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Unifi by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 143,276 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $3,143,000 after acquiring an additional 9,039 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in shares of Unifi by 102.7% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 14,730 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $323,000 after acquiring an additional 7,462 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new position in shares of Unifi during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $79,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Unifi by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 74,485 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,633,000 after acquiring an additional 3,874 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.48% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Robert J. Bishop sold 122,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.75, for a total transaction of $2,287,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 27.36% of the company’s stock.

UFI stock traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $18.16. 2,543 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 71,106. Unifi, Inc. has a one year low of $17.05 and a one year high of $29.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 3.18 and a quick ratio of 1.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $336.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.40 and a beta of 0.98. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $18.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.30.

Unifi (NYSE:UFI – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The textile maker reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.24). The firm had revenue of $201.41 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $188.65 million. Unifi had a return on equity of 6.04% and a net margin of 3.65%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.40 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Unifi, Inc. will post 1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

UFI has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Unifi from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Unifi in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Unifi, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of synthetic and recycled products made from polyester and nylon. It operates through the following segments: Polyester, Nylon, Brazil, and Asia. The Polyester segment sells polyester-based products to other yarn manufacturers, knitters, and weavers that produce yarn and fabric for the apparel, hosiery, home furnishings, automotive, industrial, and other end-use markets in U.S.

